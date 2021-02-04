Suu Kyi charged as calls to oppose coup grow

YANGON: Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged on Wednesday two days after she was detained in a military coup, as calls for civil disobedience to oppose the putsch gathered pace.

The Southeast Asian nation was plunged back into direct military rule when soldiers arrested key civilian leaders in a series of dawn raids on Monday, ending the army’s brief flirtation with democracy.

On Wednesday, the NLD’s press officer said 75-year-old Suu Kyi was formally charged with an offence under Myanmar’s import and export law, with a court signing off on two-week remand.

The unusual charge stemmed from a search of her house following her arrest in which walkie-talkies were discovered, according to a leaked police charging document seen by reporters.

A similarly unorthodox charge under the country’s disaster management law against President Win Myint revolved around him allegedly breaching anti-coronavirus measures last year by meeting voters on the campaign trail.

With soldiers and armoured cars back on the streets of major cities, the takeover has not been met by any large street protests. But signs of public anger and plans to resist have begun to flicker.

Doctors and medical staff at multiple hospitals across the country announced on Wednesday they were donning red ribbons and walking away from all non-emergency work to protest against the coup.

Activists were announcing their campaigns on a Facebook group called “Civil Disobedience Movement” which by Wednesday afternoon had more than 150,000 followers within 24 hours of its launch. The clatter of pots and pans—and the honking of car horns—also rang out across Yangon on Tuesday evening after calls for protest went out on social media.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing appointed himself head of a new cabinet stacked with former and current generals, justifying his coup on Tuesday as the “inevitable” result of civilian leaders’ failure to heed the army’s fraud warnings.

The new government has already issued a warning telling people not to say or post anything that might “encourage riots or an unstable situation”.

On Wednesday, the NLD announced the military had committed “unlawful acts” in the coup’s aftermath, raiding their party offices across the country and seizing documents and computers.

The army’s actions have been met with a growing chorus of international condemnation although the options are limited for those nations hoping Myanmar’s generals might reverse course.

On Tuesday the State Department formally designated the takeover as a coup, meaning the United States cannot assist the Myanmar government.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday but failed to agree on a statement condemning the coup. With the UN meeting failing to issue a statement, G7 nations produced their own calling on Myanmar’s military to reverse course.