GDA’s MPA Shahryar Khan Mahar, 13 others indicted in murder case

SUKKUR: The District and Sessions Judge, Shikarpur, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalwar, indicted GDA MPA Shahryar Khan Mahar and 13 others in a murder case.

The District and Sessions Judge, Shikarpur, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalwar, on Wednesday after scrutinising the evidence, witnesses and the FIR registered against the murder of Lal Muhammad Jaghirani, indicted the nominated accused including GDA MPA Sharyar Khan Mahar, Ayaz Ali Mahar, Gul Muhammad Mahar, Ghulam Shabir Mahar, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Muhammad Tarriq Arain and eight others. On the court’s query, all the nominated accused denied the accusation. Later, the District and Sessions Judge ordered the Shikarpur Police to produce witnesses in a court on February 13th for cross examination. Presently, all the accused nominated in the FIR are on bail from the Sindh High Court. Lal Muhammad Jaghirani was killed six months ago in a tribal clash over possession of land between Jaghirani and Mahar tribes.