Four people commit suicide

SUKKUR: As many as four people have reportedly committed suicide in different parts of Sukkur and Larkana cities.

Reports said in the limits of Mehar, Riaz Patojo shot himself over a domestic issue. In another incident, a man identified as Manzoor Kehar, in village Mian Sahab, also shot himself over financial strain. The parents of the victim said he had been struggling to get over from a financial crisis and due to excessive pressure from the creditor to return their money, which Manzoor took on interest.

Reports said that in village Khanpur Junejo of Khairpur Nathan Shah, Suleman Channa committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The parents of Channa said that he could not afford the expenses of medicines, so he committed suicide. Reports said in Ghaji Khuwar, over a domestic issue, Suleman Larr shot himself over financial constraints.