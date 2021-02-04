Another two Covid-19 deaths, 81 cases in twin cities

Islamabad: Another two deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 594 while no death has been registered from Islamabad Capital Territory due to the illness on Wednesday like the previous four days though a total of 475 patients have so far died of the disease in the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 81 patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking tally from the region to 54,129 of which 51,506 have recovered while 1,069 have lost their lives. On Wednesday, there were a total of 1554 active cases of the disease belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi.

After confirmation of 68 new patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients so far tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT reached 41,561 of which 39,777 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has reduced to 1,309 after recovery of 101 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two more patients have lost their lives in Rawalpindi district from where another 13 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,568 of which 11,729 have recovered according to the district health department Rawalpindi.

Of a total of 245 active cases of the disease from the district, 41 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Wednesday while some 204 patients were in home isolation.