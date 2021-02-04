Sarwar, Buzdar launch corona vaccination drive in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have formally launched the corona vaccination campaign in Punjab.

The government has also set up 189 centres in the province for coronavirus vaccination. The vaccination campaign has been launched in Punjab by administering vaccine to Dr Faraz and Dr Samavia Akbar of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. On the occasion, the governor and chief minister also witnessed the vaccination process while Primary and Secondary Health secretary and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of corona vaccine campaign, the governor welcomed the process of corona vaccine in Punjab and said people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 without any discrimination. The Punjab government has made all arrangements in this connection. By gifting corona vaccine to Pakistan, China has once again proved that Pak-China friendship is stronger than rock and the two countries stand by each other in challenging times.

He said the Imran-led government successfully curbed the spread of coronavirus in the first phase. The dangers of corona still persist, so the public should follow the SOPs. The time is not far when we will defeat corona completely. The chief minister said in the first phase, doctors and medical personnel fighting on the frontline against corona are being vaccinated, after which vaccine will be administered to senior citizens along with health workers. The government will vaccinate the citizens free of cost. The complete data of those who have been vaccinated in the vaccination centres in Punjab will be kept safe.

Registration of more than 4 lakh frontline healthcare workers has been completed. Buzdar further said that technical training has so far been provided to more than 600 people in 36 districts of Punjab for vaccination against corona. Master trainees will train more staff and Punjab has received 70,000 doses of corona vaccine while more vaccines will be available in the next three weeks. To keep corona vaccine safe, 2500 ice-line refrigerators have been provided in 36 districts of the province.