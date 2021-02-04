Nowshera Chamber of Commerce & Industry notified

NOWSHERA: The federal government has approved the Nowshera Chamber of Commerce and Industry by issuing an official notification. The notification named Zara Alam Khan as elected president of the chamber for two years, Kifayatullah was named senior vice-president, Munib Ahmad, vice-president, and Fakhr-e-Alam, general secretary. An executive council comprising 14 members was elected as well. The members included Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Sufaid, Fazle Akbar, Javed Khan, Sajjad Khan, Asghar Iqbal, Noor Rehman and others. Speaking at a ceremony, Zar Alam Khan said a total of 150 members of the chamber had elected the office-bearers of the newly approved body.