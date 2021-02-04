Accord signed to facilitate Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday signed framework of cooperation to strengthen engagement and collaboration on marketable skilling, technical training, and capacity-building for refugees as well as the host community.

The document is aimed at facilitating the access of Afghan refugees to the academic programmes, professional training courses and develop opportunities afforded by their academic achievements. Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Abbas Khan, one of the main objectives of the commissionerateâ€™s livelihood strategy is to make Afghan refugees empowered and self-reliant.

He said the outcomes and impact of such initiatives are always beneficial and this will enable the Afghan Refugees to stand on their feet and support their families in a dignified manner. This initiative will also enhance their future economic prospects, he added.