Promotion in upper grades: Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah allows appeal of 48 Revenue Officers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, by rejecting the legal opinion of the Sindh Law Department, allowed the appeal of 48 Revenue Officers to exonerate them from qualifying the Assistant Collector’s examination for promotion in upper grades.

The Revenue Officers, who were initially appointed as Mukhtiarkars in Grade 16, have submitted an appeal with the Sindh CM to exonerate them from qualifying the examination of Assistant Collector-I and II (AC-I & II), which is mandatory for the directly-appointed Assistant Commissioners for their promotions in upper grades.

Besides disapproving the Law Department's opinion, the Sindh chief minister also set aside the directions of the Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department about these officers.

The Sindh CM, in his order, described that he has gone through the stance of appellants, opinion of the Law Department and summary of Services, General Administration and Coordination Department and was convinced that the stance of appellants was legitimate and allowed to the extent that their appointments and services conditions shall take effect according to its tenure, whereby, they were never required to re-undergo training and re-qualify for the examination of the Assistant Collector-I and II. By this order, the Sindh CM benefited some 212 Revenue Officers, who are on important positions of Grade 17 to 20.