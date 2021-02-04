PPP, PML-N running away from foreign funding cases: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI legislator and petitioner in foreign funding cases in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Farrukh Habib said Wednesday that both the PPP and PML-N had urged the scrutiny panel not to share their related bank record with him.

Talking to journalists outside the Election Commission after the scrutiny committee meeting, Farrukh Habib claimed that both parties were running away, as they had nothing to show with regard to their alleged foreign funding and money laundering.

“Today, they formally called on the committee that the record, sought from banks should not be shared with the petitioner, me and my lawyer which shows they are afraid of reality and truth about their accounts,” he maintained.

The PTI lawmaker challenged PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to place their funding record before the media and be ready for a manazra (open debate) and this would establish as to who had been involved in money laundering and foreign funding.

“There are discrepancies and contradictions in the record they had submitted and the one obtained from the banks,” he noted. The PTI lawmaker pointed out that now another sword was hanging over the heads of PML-N legislators and that was disqualification, if they had not reflected giving donation to their party in their wealth statement, as their leadership claimed to have received donations from them.

“Now, there will be case of concealment against them and Articles 62 and 63 will be applied as well,” he maintained. He showed a book, authored by ex-secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, wherein she wrote that she had played a role in giving NRO to Benazir Bhutto by Musharraf and its main beneficiary was Asif Zardari, and $6 million were paid to Mark Siegel from the national kitty.

He again referred to late ex-PM Benazir Bhutto’s book to allege that Nawaz Sharif had received $10 million from Osama bin Laden in 1990s to bring no-trust move against her government. The PTI MNA added that the PML-N tried to hide behind legal technicalities that the law did not apply to a matter beyond five years.

Then Farrukh Habib charged that even ground-breaking planks of seminaries etc. carried names of Libya and Iraq for provision of funds to Maulana Fazl. In his media chat outside the Election Commission, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal retorted that the PTI had in writing submitted before the scrutiny committee and disowned prime minister’s offer of open hearing of the funding case.

“The PTI is unable to give answer in relation to the foreign funding case against it pending for the last six years and resorting to one pretext and the other. They are trying to hide the funds received from foreign sources, as they have no receipts to show,” he claimed.

This proved, he pointed out, that their corruption had been caught, while the prime minister said on television openly that he supported open trial of the foreign funding case but on one hand, they talked of transparency and openness while on the other, their lawyer had in writing urged the scrutiny that their record should not be shared with anyone. He continued that PTI had a total of 23 accounts while only four or five were declared and the rest were concealed, and fake certificates were submitted.