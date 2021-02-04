Bid to smuggle wheat out of govt godown thwarted

CHARSADDA: The police here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle out wheat of the government godown and seized 300 maund grains.

Sources said that Assistant Controller Tasbihullah informed the officials at the Daudzai Police Station in Peshawar that a truck loaded with 300 maund wheat was heading to Peshawar from Charsadda in a bid to smuggle the grains.

The sources said that the wheat was being smuggled out of the godown in Charsadda to Peshawar. Swinging into action, the police erected a barricade and signalled a truck bearing registration number (E7965).