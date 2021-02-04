Villagers block road for hours to demand arrest of murderer

HARIPUR: Several villagers belonging to Mashwani tribe here on Wednesday blocked the road to demand the arrest of alleged assassins of one of their tribe members.

The protesters, who arrived in groups from different villages of surrounding areas of Sirikot, staged a sit-in at Paniyan Chowk on the GT Road.

The protest started at around 3pm and ended at 7.30pm when the local police gave them assurance about incorporation of terrorism sections in the FIR and arrest of accused within next 7 days.

The flow of traffic remained suspended for over four and half hours, exposing the commuters and motorists to difficulties as the protesters refused to disperse till the arrest of accused charged with the murder of Zohaib Shah 17, son of Sanaullah Shah, former nazim of Dheenda union council.

According to police, Zohaib, a student of University of Haripur, was standing outside his house in Baso Maira village when unknown armed men opened fire at him. He was critically injured and succumbed to bullet wounds, on January 25.

PML-N’s senior leader Senator Pir Sabir Shah also attended the protest and expressed dissatisfaction over the role of local police. ANP’s Shaukat Mashwani, Farooq Shah Mashwani were prominent among those who addressed the protesters.