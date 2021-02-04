Pesco employees protest proposed privatisation

PESHAWAR: Employees staged a demonstration to protest against the proposed privatisation of the Pesco outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

The protestors, carrying banners and placards, marched on the road and criticised the government move to privatise Pesco.

The speakers said the government was the company on the directives of the World Bank and urged the rulers to cancel the plan. The privatisation of Pesco, they said, was not a solution to the problems.

They warned to launch a pen-down strike if their demands were not accepted and said they would also stage a sit-in at D Chowk in Islamabad on February 17.