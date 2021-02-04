JI woman activists express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: The women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday took out a rally to express solidarity with the freedom fighters in occupied Kashmir and protest against the Indian atrocities against the innocent Muslims.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian government, the activists gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and vowed to continue and support the just cause of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leaders including Amir Attiqur Rehman, Hafiz Hashmat Khan and women Nazima Inayat condemned Indian atrocities, saying they could not suppress the Muslims by force anymore.

They said the freedom fighters were rendering sacrifices for the last 72 years and they would liberate Kashmir from the clutches of India.