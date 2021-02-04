close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

Passing out parade of 298 FC recruits held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

CHITRAL: The passing out parade of 298 recruits of the Frontier Corps (FC) was held at FC headquarters in Drosh.

The General Officer Commanding of Malakand Division, Major General Khurram Sarfaraz Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Commandant of Chitral Scouts Col Mohammad Ali Zafar and other senior FC officials were also in attendance. The FC recruits who have passed out belonged from Khyber, Bajaur and Chitral.

Latest News

More From Peshawar