Passing out parade of 298 FC recruits held

CHITRAL: The passing out parade of 298 recruits of the Frontier Corps (FC) was held at FC headquarters in Drosh.

The General Officer Commanding of Malakand Division, Major General Khurram Sarfaraz Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Commandant of Chitral Scouts Col Mohammad Ali Zafar and other senior FC officials were also in attendance. The FC recruits who have passed out belonged from Khyber, Bajaur and Chitral.