Farmers announce to move court against agri dept

MANSEHRA: Farmers have announced to move the court of law against the Agriculture Department, which they said had allegedly provided them substandard wheat seeds that couldn’t be germinated even three months after its sowing.

“The Agriculture Department has sold substandard wheat seeds to peasants across the district and as a result, they suffered financial loss. We want to get compensation for our losses through court,” Qazi Taib Tanoli, a farmer from Tanawal area, told a presser here on Wednesday.

Led by Tanoli, a group of peasants from Pulrah, Parhana, Sawan Mera, Konsh and Siran valleys said that they cultivated the wheat seeds in mid-November last year, which couldn’t be germinated as yet.

“The Agriculture Department has sold wheat seeds at the subsidised price of Rs2900 per 50kg bag to thousands of farmers in the district but almost all suffered financial losses,” said Bakhtar Tanoli, another farmer.

He said the issue was raised with the Agriculture Department but to no avail while they were dependent on agriculture only.

Another farmer, Raheem Shah, said that wheat seeds, provided by the agriculture authorities under the government’s Agriculture Development Fund on the subsidised price, failed to grow.

Speaking on the occasion, Khanzada Abdul Wahab advocate said that peasants from different parts of the district approached him to file the damages suit against the Agriculture Department as they suffered huge financial loss because of the uncertified wheat seeds.

“I am optimistic that the court would grant peasants justice and order the government to compensate them for their losses,” said Wahab.