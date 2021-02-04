New SOPs issued to police as video of cops thrashing women goes viral

PESHAWAR: New standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the arrest of an accused, especially woman, transgender or child, have been issued to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police after an uproar over the video of three women being thrashed by the cops in Swat went viral.

All three policemen involved in the incident have been suspended and arrested. The station house officer concerned has also been suspended after the cops were seen beating three women being held for alleged theft.

“Arrest of a female, transgender or intersex person, whether with or without warrant, should be made by a police officer not below the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI). Females under arrest must only be searched by women officers,” stated the new SOPs introduced by the police force on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi.

According to the SOPs, a transgender or intersex person under arrest should be asked to identify whether they are comfortable with a male or female police officer searching them and they should be searched accordingly.

Before formally arresting someone, the SOPs mentioned, it is important to ensure the person you are arresting is the same person identified as the accused. “It is also important that the accused person’s age, gender or disability status is confirmed, so that the arrest is made in an appropriate manner,” said the order.

Under the SOPs, all officers were directed to request the accused to provide their National Identity Card, Passport or any other document to confirm their identity.

“If a person uses force to resist arrest, then cops may use all means necessary to effect the arrest. However, the response must be objectively reasonable, necessary and proportionate,” stated the new order.

“Searches of persons should be shielded from public view, particularly in the case of female, transgender and intersex persons. In a case where arrest was made by an officer of a rank lower than an ASI, a special report shall be submitted to the concerned Superintendent of Police (SP),” stated the new SOPs.

It added that the SP may then forward such report to the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of the Crime Branch in cases where the female, transgender or intersex person was not sent to judicial custody or released on bail immediately.

Besides, no application for remand to police custody can be made without the special order of a gazetted officer. “A female accused cannot be detained in lock-up overnight unless there are exceptional circumstances. Police officers cannot detain a person without legal authority to do so,” stated the SOPs.

The new rules clearly mentioned that the decision to arrest a person should only be considered when there is a risk of the person reoffending, absconding or interfering in the investigation if not detained.

The decision to arrest a person must be based on the good faith belief of the police officer that an offence has been or is about to be committed, the person to be arrested has been positively identified and there is a reasonable suspicion that the person to be arrested was concerned with the offence or the arrest is necessary.

“Before making any arrest, the officers must be satisfied that the four elements listed above have been met. A police officer has been conferred sufficient powers to arrest a person in the investigation of a cognizable offence,” IGP Sanaullah Abbasi told The News.