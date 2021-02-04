PCE meeting

Rawalpindi : The Pakistan Chamber of Education (PCE) has assured the government if the textbook board would ensure timely delivery of books, the Pakistan Chamber of Education (PCE) would extend full cooperation to them, says a press release.

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Managing Director Dr. Farooq Manzoor has assured that their concerns will be addressed. The event was organised by the Pakistan Chamber of Education.

At the ceremony, Pakistan Chamber of Education President Ashfaq Warraich and Secretary General Ali Raza assured the government that if the government and textbook boards ensure timely delivery of books and stay on timeline, the private sector will be with them. Will cooperate Dr. Farooq Manzoor, Managing Director, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, assured that these concerns would be addressed and we would proceed with the consultation.