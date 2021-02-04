Book ‘Tragedy in Kashmir’ launched at PNCA

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur hosted a book launch titled ‘Tragedy in Kashmir’ authored by (late) Abdul Haq Suharwardy, the first and only Kashmiri origin chief secretary of Azad Kashmir after partition.

The author has comprehensively covered the struggle for freedom by Kashmiri Muslims despite the atrocities put forward before the partition. The book also covers the narrative of the foul play and sinful plot of Nehru family and the British raj that made the heavenly valleys of Kashmir into a living hell for their true citizens.

The story of how Muslim majority districts of Gurdaspur and Batala were given to India to establish a road connection to India.