Tribute paid to Balti Sufi poet

Islamabad : The Boa Johar National Literary Seminar on the art and personality of Balti language Sufi poet Johar Ali Johar was organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, was the special guest.

The event consisted of Yousuf Hassan Abadi and Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. Muhammad Kazim Maisam, Minister for Agriculture, Gilgit-Baltistan and Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Vice-Chancellor, Baltistan University were the guests of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, gave the introductory speech. Mohammad Hassan Hasrat and Mohammad Qasim Naseem presented articles. Ehsan Ali Danish was the moderator.

Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture said that the message of Sufi poets, whether of Shina, Balti, or Urdu has always been the same, love of God's people.