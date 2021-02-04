CM inaugurates corona vaccination drive

Rawalpindi : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated the free corona vaccination drive at a ceremony held at Punjab House Islamabad on Wednesday in which Dr Fraz and doctor Samavia Akbar of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology were vaccinated, says a press release.

On the occasion, the CM said vaccination of frontline health workers has been started while elderly citizens will be vaccinated in the second phase. 189 centres have been established to vaccinate the citizens, he said and added that citizen’s data will also be secured. The government has arranged 2500 ice line refrigerators to preserve the vaccine, he added. Meanwhile, the CM said the registration of more than 4 lakh health workers has been completed while over 600 master-trainers have been given technical training to train others. It is imperative to follow precautions for safety from coronavirus as contact-tracing is higher in Punjab than other provinces, he maintained.