England to play Austria and Romania friendlies ahead of Euros

LONDON: England will play home warm-up games against Austria and Romania in June ahead of the delayed 2020 European Championships, the Football Association announced Wednesday.

Both countries were meant to take part in friendly internationals against England last year before those fixtures were shelved when the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of Euro 2020.

The matches are now due to take place in England, with fellow Euro 2020 finalists Austria playing on June 2 and Romania four days later. The venues have still to be confirmed.

A Football Association statement said: “With The FA continuing to work with the (British) Government to get fans back into stadiums as soon as is safe to do so, any ticketing arrangements will be communicated to supporters when relevant.”