Arshad satisfied with his training for Olympics

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Olympics hope and the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is satisfied with his progress relating to his preparations for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“Yes I am developing and growing as the time progresses. I am doing good training here ,” Arshad told ‘The News’ during an informal chat here at the PSB Coaching Centre in Punjab capital.

Arshad is preparing for the world’s most prestigious event to be held in Tokyo in July-August this year.

With loads of javelins and different shoes lying in his room, Arshad looked confident and hopeful. When asked if he could spring a surprise at the world’s biggest stage without being provided foreign training, Arshad replied:” Yes, still I can. I created history for Pakistan with an 86.29 metre throw when I had trained here in my own country.

“I can go abroad if the flight issue is resolved but if it is not possible still I can achieve my target by training in Pakistan,” he reiterated. “But it would be much better if I went for some time abroad for training,” Arshad said.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has arranged training for Arshad in Kazakhstan but the Central Asian state has not yet opened its borders for foreigners because of Covid issues.

“I am happy as major facilities are available here. I am getting very good food and feel quite comfortable,” said Arshad, also a 2018 Indonesia Asian Games bronze medallist.

Backed by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Arshad has entered the second month of his training under his coach Fayyaz Bukhari.

He trains at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, situated inside the provincial sports hub which also houses PSB Coaching Centre.

He is being provided with every possible facility but this correspondent felt during his visit to the PSB Coaching Centre, Lahore, that he still needs more facilities relating to equipment, swimming, weightlifting and a physiotherapist.

His coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari is working hard to arrange these facilities for him in a few days.

“Everybody wants to help Arshad as he is a rare asset for the country. Those who understand the cause never hesitate to support. InshaAllah we will soon have all these things also,” Fayyaz told this correspondent.

“We are thankful to the AFP chief Major General (retd) Akram Sahi and PSB who have been doing a lot for Arshad’s preparations,” he said.

“Arshad is not only for this Olympics. He is a complete package and can feature in several Olympics and other major events of the world. He is very young and we have to look after him properly,” Fayyaz said.

“He is in the conditioning phase right now. He has achieved top fitness. There is no injury issue and he is perfectly fine,” he said. “I keep him under my observation all the time. People don’t know how hard we are working and how we have reached this stage,” he said.

“After two months we will be in pre-competition phase and hopefully he will be in peak form by the start of Olympics in July,” Fayyaz said.

He said there is no international event before Olympics. If the National Championship was held after two months then he would check him in that in order to know his confidence level, said the coach.

Arshad is the first athlete in Pakistan’s athletics history who has qualified for Olympics directly. He did so in the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal with a 86.29 metre throw. Arshad is in Grade-18 in WAPDA.