Yastremska out of Australian Open as bid to have ban lifted fails

PARIS: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday rejected Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s appeal against a provisional suspension for doping.

The decision means that Yastremska, who is ranked 29 in the world, would not be able to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, which is due to start on February 8.

She was provisionally suspended on January 7 after testing positive for a banned anabolic agent used in male infertility treatment.