Babar warns teammates against complacency in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam attributed success in his debut Test as a captain to the team’s coordination and the true support extended by all the team’s members.

“You really enjoy captaincy once you feel everyone is on your back to help you in all respects. In Karachi Test every member of the squad backed me, consequently I enjoyed my captaincy to the full.”

He hoped to continue with the same vein in the second Test.

“I know the job is half done. We have to show the same spirit which was at display in the first Test. There should not be any complacency as South Africa are a tough opponent, having the ability to bounce back. So we need to keep up the pressure the way we did during the first Test in Karachi. There is a need to stay focused and play the best cricket to emerge 2-0 winners.”

The team’s captain added that he was prepared to play big innings here too.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the team’s cause in a big way. I have scored here before and would try to help the team stay ahead in this Test.” Babar said he always set goals for himself and kept on chasing them.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah I have succeeded in achieving all the goals that I have set for myself. I would continue to set challenges for me and would try to make my best efforts to achieve these.”

He gave full credit to Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali for staying in the middle for the team during the crunch time in Karachi.

“They did a great job for the country in the first Test and really showed others how to accept the challenge.”

Babar termed both Saud Shakil and Abdullah Shafiq as future stars for Pakistan.

“Saud is an experienced player and had been scoring for his domestic teams in recent times. Abdullah has a great future ahead of him as he has got the quality to make it to big-time cricket. What he lacks is confidence in international cricket and that will come with time. We keep on telling him to play neutral game and stay cool under pressure.”