Baig, Hamza eye CAS Open Golf crown

KARACHI: It’s the longest golf course in Pakistan. And it’s also the windiest.

That’s precisely the reason why Pakistan’s top professionals find the Airmen Golf Club’s course – where the 40th Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship will tee off from Thursday (today) — as the toughest course in the country.

But Ahmed Baig, the defending champion, was upbeat about his chances of retaining the coveted title in the championship which carries at stake a prize basket of Rs8 million.

“Yes, it’s a very challenging course but I’m confident of my chances of winning the title,” Baig told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Baig’s optimism springs from the fact that last Sunday he won the DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship with an enviable ease.

“I’m hitting the ball well and am happy with my overall game,” said the Lahore golfer, who has quickly established himself as a leading professional since turning pro in 2019.

Also in contention for the lucrative prize will be Islamabad’s Hamza Amin. The big-hitting Hamza fired a final round 67 at the DHA Karachi Cup for finish third and is now looking forward to a better showing at the Airmen course.

“It is by far the toughest course in Pakistan,” said Hamza, son of legendary Pakistani golfer Taimur Hassan. “But I’m ready for the challenge,” he told ‘The News’.

Other leading contenders for the title include Shabbir Iqbal, Pakistan’s most accomplished professional. Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed will be fancying his title chances while Islamabad’s Muhammad Munir will also be in contention. From Karachi, the seasoned duo of Waheed Baloch and Muhammad Ashfaq will be in the run for glory.

In the amateurs’ category, national amateur champion Omar Khalid will be looking for his first CAS title. Last month, the 16-year-old Omar became the youngest player in history to claim the country’s premier title, when he won the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship at the Karachi Golf Club. However, he was unable to repeat a similar show in the DHA Karachi Cup finishing as the runner-up. “I’ve been busy with my exams during the last couple of weeks but now they are over so I’m hoping to regain my rhythm,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of activity at the Airmen course on Wednesday. There was an inter-city match in which a star-studded Lahore team defeated Karachi. Lahore was captained by Shahid Javed Khan and included top players like Ahmed Baig and Matloob Ahmed.

The match was followed by a long drive competition held on the par-4 8th hole. Peshawar’s Taimur Khan won in the professional category while KGC’s Saim Shazli claimed the amateurs’ prize.