Pak Juniors beat Navy again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Juniors came from two sets down to beat Navy 3-2 in a friendly volleyball match played at the POF Complex in Wah Cantonment Wednesday.

Juniors won 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14. Navy displayed high-class volleyball at the outset, winning two sets. However, Pakistan juniors never lost hope and fought back brilliantly to take the next three in style.

Ch Yaqoob, chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Mohammad Taufiq (Director Sports POF) and Col Ghulam Rabbani and Mohammad Nawaz Jamali were present on the occasion.