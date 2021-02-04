FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Remounts carve out contrastive victories

LAHORE: FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Remounts carved out contrastive victories in the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Pakistan Park polo ground on Wednesday.

Ramiro Zavelettaâ€™s heroics helped FG Polo/Diamond Paints tame high-flying Newage Cables by a narrow margin of 5-4 1/2. Zaveletta not only started well for the winning team but also converted the match-winning goal to guide his side to a nail-biting victory. Zaveletta contributed with an impressive hat-trick while he was ably assisted by Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who converted one goal apiece. Marcos Panelo scored three goals for Newage Cables. Syed Turab Rizvi struck one.

A hat-trick each by Antonio Verie and LD Tauqeer Nawaz guided Remounts to a thumping 7-5 victory over ASC in the second match of the day.

Both the teams started well and matched fire with fire till the third chukker and made it 4-all, but after that, Remounts players fully dominated the remaining part of the third chukker and the fourth and last one well thrashing three back-to-back goals to win the encounter.