CA’s decision disappoints SA coach Boucher

RAWALPINDI: South Africa coach Mark Boucher has expressed his disappointment over the decision by Cricket Australia (CA) to postpone the tour to his country, saying that they had surrendered their comfort to welcome the Kangaroos.

In a media talk here Wednesday, a day ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, Boucher said the late news was disappointing, to say the least.

“A lot of planning back home was going on for Australia. We have moved many goalposts to welcome the tourists. One positive that came out of the bubble against Sri Lanka was the hotel we were staying in. It was perfect for our needs, culture, and requirements and yet we surrendered it for the tourists and sacrificed our comfort. There was probably a feeling that we are laying the red carpet for Australia and not to see them taking the tour was really disappointing.”

Boucher added that it was displeasing not to see Australia touring South Africa despite many assurances.

“As planned early, leading Test players are going back home and the T20 team that has already arrived here will be seen in action in the T20 series.”

Boucher said he was completely focusing on the Test series.

“We are focusing on the series and would go all out to square the series.”

On the injury front, he declared Dean Elgar fit to play the second Test while the decision on Tabraiz Shamsi would be taken early on Thursday.