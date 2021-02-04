South Africa T20 team in Lahore

LAHORE: South Africaâ€™s 18-member squad for the three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan reached Lahore on Wednesday.

The two teams will play three T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 11, 13 and 14.

The Proteas will be allowed to train after clearing their Covid-19 tests, which will be carried out at the hotel.

The squad along with the officials entered the bio-secure bubble immediately after their arrival.

The team is led by wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen. The inexperienced squad includes only four players from the current 21-man Test squad present in the country: Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.

The players taking part in the Test series will join the bubble at the end of the second Test.

SA T20I squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.