Writing rules for change

LAHORE: Government pushed economic reforms in Pakistan have never worked as the largest segment of the economy never owns them. Businesses would have to act beyond vested interests to bring the same transparency and level playing field in the economy that they demand for specific sectors.

Businessmen in Pakistan always seek concessions or removal of bottlenecks in the particular business they are associated with. In textiles for instance, apart from common demand of power and gas at regionally competitive rates – all its sub-sectors have different agenda on many facilitations relating to duties, taxes, concessional loans and what not.

The state cannot satisfy any of the sub-sectors through a common policy. The basic textile sector wants cotton imports to be duty free. The farmers demand not only duty, but also regulatory duty on this commodity.

Basic textile, the largest and the most capital intensive sector of the textile chain also eats up 80 percent of the subsidies and concessional loan, but still demands duty on imported yarn which is the basic raw material of the value-added industry.

The value-added segment wants yarn to be duty free, but insists on heavy protection against imported clothing. We do not need sector specific concessions on inputs and supplies that are commonly needed by other sectors of the economy.

If the energy and power rates have to be brought down to regional level it should be for all. The concessional energy supplies should however be linked to compulsory energy audit of all industries either in exports or in the domestic domain.

Energy audit would reveal the unnecessary wastage of power and concessional energy supply should be made to those taking remedial measures. This most probably would not be acceptable to most of the industrial sectors including textiles that are pulling along because of subsidies on their inefficiencies.

There are products that are produced and consumed locally and they have to compete with similar imported products. Transparent reforms are needed in this domain, as rent-seeking has been institutionalised.

Domestic manufacturers want prohibitive protection on their manufactured products while the importers want the government duties and levies to be very low.

In the current scenario, the state has technically acceded to the demands of both the stakeholders.

It has slapped high protection duties on finished products but at the time has allowed imports at absurdly low import trade price (ITP at which the duties and levies are assessed). This is the largest economic segment of the country as our imports are more than double our exports.

A simple and can be implemented fully through the available technology. The ITP should be fixed on actual value.

The ITP should be based on the average price of that product in five different global markets and the protective duty should be lowered from 20 percent to 10 percent. By doing so, we can boost domestic manufacturing and provide a fair chance for importers to market their products.

At present it is a one way flow. The importer brings in the imported stuff at 1/4 to 1/8 of the actual import value and even after paying protective duties and 17 percent sales tax its landed cost is less than the production cost of Pakistani products.

Reforms should be in supreme national interest and debated at national forums. Importers say that if the ITPs are increased to realistic levels it will encourage smuggling that should be curbed.

This brings to fore another area where urgent and fair reforms are urgently needed. We have created influential and strong vested interests in our economy.

Manufacturers tackle under-invoiced imports by concealing their production and avoid the sales tax. The importers evade taxes through heavy under-invoicing and the smugglers by completely evading all taxes. Bureaucracy or the state regulators are the common link in this cartel.

They take rent for under-filing production, for under-invoicing and for abetting smuggling. This nexus has to be broken once and for all to ensure that the reforms are implemented in true spirit.

The Indian businessmen realised the folly of operating without proper regulations and forced their government to bring transparent reforms. The result is there for all to see.

Thirty years back there was hardly any Indian company that could be classified as a true multinational.

Today there are numerous Indian conglomerates that are major suppliers of medicines, manmade fibres, steel and home appliances to the world. Three of the top ten wealthiest persons in the world are from India.

The state should also recognise that private companies have better knowledge of the local business environment and the way forward to compete in foreign markets than the foreign advisors who usually lecture the government and intelligentsia in Pakistan.

The private sector aspires for changes in governance that gives better results in terms of efficiency and sustainability. Consultation should be broad based covering the entire economy and not a specific sector. Once a broad based agenda is owned by all businesses, only then the sector-based problems should be taken up.

It has been globally recognised that institutions and governance play an important role on economic and social outcomes. Institutions deteriorate if they are operated on the whims of individuals and there is no accountability for ignoring the written rules and regulations.