Body to review solid waste formed

KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the environment secretary to immediately notify a liaison / consultative committee so that the government in consultation with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) could thoroughly review and finalise legislations for solid waste management.

Speaking at a national symposium on “Integrated solid waste management” organised by KCCI in collaboration with the Society of Economic Geologists and Mineral Technologies (SEGMITE) on Wednesday, he assured that all recommendations given by the Karachi Chamber for improving the solid waste

management system and for ensuring cleanliness across the city will certainly be taken into consideration.

Wahab stressed that everybody talks about their rights, but nobody talks about their duties, which was the major reason for the cleanliness problems being suffered by Karachi.

“It is the right of the citizens to have a neat and clean environment, but similarly, they must play their part by refraining from dumping the garbage on the streets, which must only be placed at designated garbage bins, not outside their houses or shops,” he added.

He urged the masses to use bags made of cloth or paper for their shopping activities instead of using non-biodegradable plastic bags, which clog the drainage system, create many cleanliness issues and health hazards.

The adviser appreciated the efforts made by KCCI to raise awareness among the masses about solid waste management, which was the need of the hour.