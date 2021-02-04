Citi appoints new country head

KARACHI: Citi announced Ahmed Bozai as the new Citi Country Officer (CCO) for its business in Pakistan, a statement said.

As CCO, Ahmed will assume the overall responsibility for driving Citi’s business in the country and will report to Elissar Farah Antonios who has been recently appointed as the Head of Citi’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cluster.

Until recently, Ahmed was the Chief Operating Officer for the EMEA Emerging Markets (EMEA EM) cluster-based out of Dubai.

He has previously worked with Citi in Pakistan, Greece, and the United Kingdom in several areas, including corporate banking, treasury, and trade solutions, and operations and technology.

“I am delighted to return to Pakistan after almost twenty years, and particularly excited with this opportunity to lead Citi’s franchise,” Ahmed said.

“Together with the Citi Pakistan team, we will continue to provide the highest standards of innovation and banking solutions to our clients and fulfill our role as an active member of the Pakistani banking community.”