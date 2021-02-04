Gold rates drop Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs200/tola to Rs112,650/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, price of 10 grams gold decreased Rs170 to Rs96,580, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $16 to $1,834/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold rates in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market.

Similarly, silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,380/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs17.15 to Rs1,183.12.