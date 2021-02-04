Social security coverage urged

KARACHI: Employers should provide full coverage of social security benefits to their employees to reap the fruit of improved enterprise productivity.

This was stated by Zaki Ahmed Khan, vice president of EFP, while addressing awareness raising meetings with the employers on social security schemes in Sindh.

These meetings were organised by Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) in collaboration with ILO at the SITE Association of Trade and Industry and the Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan.

Khan said that only 42 percent of the secured workers were covered under the social security scheme and it was the need of the hour that this coverage should be increased so that the scope of benefit provided to workers through employersâ€™ contribution may be widened to the maximum number of eligible workers.

He also stressed upon the need for improvement of quality of SESSI services so that employers and workers are attracted towards the social security institution for seeking social protection, which is the dire need of the hour in the pandemic scenario, in particular.

Abdul Hadi, president of SITE Association of Industry, in his opening remarks said that the employers are willing to provide social protection to their employees so that their enterprises get the benefits of committed performance from their satisfied workforce.