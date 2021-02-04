BAFL profit declines 17pc in 2020

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) profit declined 17 percent to Rs10.475 billion in the year ended December 31, 2020, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.89, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

BAFL earned Rs12.695 billion profit in the year ended December 31, 2019, with EPS of Rs7.15, the notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said. Final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020 was announced at Rs2/share ie 20 percent. This was in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs2/share that was also 20 percent. This brought the total payout for calendar year 2020 to Rs4/share.

Taurus Research in its note said the bankâ€™s Q4CY20 net interest income (NII) was down 8 percent QoQ, mainly on account of higher base in the previous quarter due to reversal of suspended mark-up from Bangladesh operations. YoY NII dropped 12 percent, non-markup income was down 15 percent due to lower QoQ capital gains, provisions were up 12 percent, whereas cost-to-income ratio was 63 percent down due to lower total income, the brokerage house said.

A wide range of policy interventions were enacted by the central bank and the government to provide impetus to the economy. Under these schemes, banks were allowed to defer / restructure principal and mark-up. Accordingly, the BAFL deferred / restructured loans with principal over Rs52 billion and consequently, it has taken a general provision of Rs4.250 billion against borrowers availing such relaxations, a statement issued by the bank said.

â€œAlso, the bank has provided over Rs30 billion of fresh loans backed by SBP refinance scheme (wages and salaries, combating Covid and temporary economic relief finance) to over 300 entities.

Total deposits and gross advances were reported at Rs881.767 billion and Rs600.899 billion, growing by 12.7 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively. Gross advances to deposits ratio stood at 68.1 percent. CASA ratio improved to 79.8 percent, while the current account mix reached a high of 46.6 percent. At the close of the year, the bank remained adequately capitalised with CAR at 16.53 percent.