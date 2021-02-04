close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Without library

American writer Sidney Sheldon said, “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life”. Students from Faridabad – a small village in Sindh – have been staging protests for the last six months to get the authorities set up a public library in the city.

A library provides the best learning environment to students who want to study peacefully. The higher authorities are requested to look into this issue and take the matter seriously. They should take appropriate steps to start the construction of a library in Faridabad.

Sherzado Jatoi

Dadu

