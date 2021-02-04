China has once again demonstrated its everlasting friendship with Pakistan by donating 0.5 million doses to Pakistan. Also, during the lockdown period in Wuhan, Chinese authorities took extraordinary measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan.

President Xi Jinping, during his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan that happened last year, had assured him that his country will treat Pakistani students as “our own”.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi