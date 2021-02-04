close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 4, 2021

Everlasting friendship

Newspost

 
February 4, 2021

China has once again demonstrated its everlasting friendship with Pakistan by donating 0.5 million doses to Pakistan. Also, during the lockdown period in Wuhan, Chinese authorities took extraordinary measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan.

President Xi Jinping, during his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan that happened last year, had assured him that his country will treat Pakistani students as “our own”.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost