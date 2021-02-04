The absence of playgrounds and other sports facilities in Rawalpindi is a matter of concern for residents. The absence of open spaces in residential areas has resulted in an increase in pollution, which has contributed to various environmental problems.

The lack of playgrounds and open spaces has deprived children of the joy of playing outdoor games. The authorities concerned should look into this problem and build spacious playgrounds for both children and adults.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi