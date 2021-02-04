close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 4, 2021

On our own

Newspost

 
February 4, 2021

Several ineffective options have been used by the PDM to topple the sitting government to give relief to the people. The 11-party alliance was set up so that each party can pursue its own interests. All options used by these parties have had no effect on the fate of the people.

The opposition should play its constitutional role now and allow the PTI-led government to complete its tenure. The people will judge the party’s performance and decide whether it should be elected again.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost