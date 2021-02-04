On our own

Several ineffective options have been used by the PDM to topple the sitting government to give relief to the people. The 11-party alliance was set up so that each party can pursue its own interests. All options used by these parties have had no effect on the fate of the people.

The opposition should play its constitutional role now and allow the PTI-led government to complete its tenure. The people will judge the party’s performance and decide whether it should be elected again.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad