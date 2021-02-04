New TB treatment to cut pill intake by two-thirds: researchers

JOHANNESBURG: A new tuberculosis treatment that slashes costs and the pill burden for patients will be rolled out in five high-incidence countries this year, international medical research body the Aurum Institute said on Wednesday.

TB -- a respiratory disease that is preventable and treatable yet kills more than 1.4 million people every year -- is chronically underfunded, with diagnosis and treatment failing to reach millions.

It is currently the world’s second deadliest infectious disease behind malaria, with progress to stop its spread unwound by the Covid-19 pandemic as restricted movement disrupted treatment.