TAIPEI: Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan in 2020 -- almost double the number of a year earlier -- after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the city. Democratic Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kong people seeking an alternative to their city’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents.

But a new security law has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during the financial hub’s pro-democracy "Umbrella Movement".