Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
February 4, 2021

China to offer 10 mn vaccine doses to Covax

World

AFP
February 4, 2021

BEIJING: China plans to provide 10 million doses of Covid-19 jabs to the WHO-backed international vaccine distribution programme Covax, Beijing said on Wednesday as it seeks to reframe perceptions of its role in the pandemic.

The Covax programme, which aims to provide two billion doses of vaccine, pools funding from richer countries with the intention of ensuring poorer nations can inoculate their health workers and most vulnerable citizens, on the basis that the pandemic would remain a global threat if it was not tackled worldwide.

