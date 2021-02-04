Erdogan slams LGBT, students after protests

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blasted the LGBT movement as incompatible with Turkey’s values and compared student protesters to "terrorists" as a month of youth-driven rallies shook his rule.

More than 300 students and their supporters were detained in Istanbul and the capital Ankara in increasingly violent and politically-charged altercations with the police this week. The protests first erupted after Erdogan appointed party loyalist Melih Bulu as the head of Istanbul’s elite Bogazici University at the start of the year.

The appointment created a stir because students saw it as part of Erdogan’s effort to centralise control over most strata of Turks’ daily lives. Erdogan lashed out on Wednesday in one of his most heated attacks to date against a movement that threatens to grow into a serious challenge to his 18 years in power.