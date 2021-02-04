close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

11 doctors appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab, on Wednesday, notified appointments of 11 doctors on the recommendation of Punjab Public Service Commission and posted as Assistant Professors, Radiology (BS-18), on regular basis in different hospitals in the province. Earlier, on PPSC’s recommendations, the department had also issued the notification with regard to appointments of 10 doctors and posted as Senior Registrars, Ophthalmology (BS-18) on regular basis in different hospitals in the province.

