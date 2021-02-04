15 Railways police officers transferred

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Police on Wednesday notified transfer and postings of 15 officers, including AIG, SPs and DSPs.

DIG Shehzad Akbar issued orders for transfer of these officers in Pakistan Railway Police. According to the notification issued by DIG Railway Police Shehzad Akbar, AIG Admin Malik Mohammad Atiq has been transferred to SP Railway Lahore Division, SP Rawalpindi Zaheer Arshad to AIG Admin Lahore. SP Rawalpindi Division, DSP Niaz Ahmed has been given the charge of SP Peshawar Division while DSP Mehr Kausar Abbas has been given the additional charge of Acting SP Multan Division, DSP Jawad Ahmed has been given the additional charge of SP Mughalpura. SP Amjad Manzoor has been given additional charge of SP Sukkur.