NH&MP to set up virtual training centre

LAHORE:A Virtual Training Centre will be established to spread road safety messages among masses through modern and effective mediums by National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP).

In this regard, an MoU has been signed between NH&MP and a company in a special event held at NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura. The memorandum was signed by Commandant NH&MP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam and company’s CEO Mehmet Celepoglo in presence of IG NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. As per MoU details, NH&MP in collaboration with the company will make virtual awareness videos on important road safety issues like bikers’ safety, dozing at wheel, distraction during driving, safe distance, driving in adverse weather conditions, blind spots and defensive driving.