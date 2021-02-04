Ajoka Theatre gives away Shahkaar awards

LAHORE:The winners of Shahkaar Arshad Durrani awards for theatre and performing arts were presented awards at an online ceremony held by Ajoka Theatre.

The winners are Nadia Jamil for the Shahkaar Against All Odds award and Sibte Hassan for the Shahkaar Theatre Excellence award. Nadia Jamil, prominent actress and social activist, joined from UK while Sibte Hassan, actor and political activist was present at Ajoka office.

The awards were presented by Chair of the Selection Committee Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal in the presence of committee members Nirvaan Nadeem, Zara Salman, Saira Dar and Shahid Nadeem.

Ajoka General Secretary Sohail Warraich was also present at the ceremony. The award includes a shield and cash prize of Rs100,000 each. The awards have been jointly launched by Ajoka Theatre and Shahkaar Higher Education Research Hub, in memory of veteran theatre artist Arshad Durrani who passed away in 2018. Arshad’s daughter and prominent artist Sumaya Durrani, joined from Sydney, Australia and talked about the objectives of the annual awards.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem paid glowing tributes to late Arshad Durrani. He hoped that the Shahkaar Awards will inspire theatre of social commitment. Nadia Jamil, while receiving the award, recalled how she was launched into the world of theatre when she first acted in Ajoka’s play “Lappar” and was groomed by Madeeha Gauhar. Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal appreciated the sponsors of the award for acknowledging the value of performing artists in these difficult times.

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’: Iqra Aziz posted a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the whole team for making 7th Sky Entertainment’s magnum opus “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3” a beautiful journey.

The young starlet, who plays Mahi, will soon be seen opposite Feroze Khan on Geo Entertainment. The actress posted a picture from sets of the drama stating “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3” has been a long yet the most beautiful journey. Thank you, Abdullah Kadwai and Asad Qureshi, for making me a part of this amazing project; you guys were the sweetest of all throughout.