7,280 beds dedicated for corona patients in Punjab

LAHORE:The Punjab government has dedicated total 7280 beds for COVID-19 patients across the Punjab out of which 6397 beds are vacant. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, there are 200 public sector hospitals under the administrative control of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department across the Punjab Province. Punjab has recorded 130308 COVID patients' recoveries since the emergence of the epidemic. In the last 24 hours, 79 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Punjab. Punjab government has dedicated total 4547 beds in isolation wards in public sector hospitals across Punjab whereas a total of 1443 beds have been dedicated in isolation wards in Lahore-based public sector hospitals.