Computerised land bank to be set up in Board of Revenue

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to establish a computerised land bank in Board of Revenue. This was disclosed by Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar while talking to the media in his office here on Wednesday.

The minister said that modern and latest centralised system of land bank is being established in Board of Revenue where data of state land of 36 districts will be collected and stored. This data will be collected from the deputy commissioners of the districts, the minister said and added a crackdown on land grabbers is being carried out throughout the province.

He said the board has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against Qabza mafia. He said the government is working to eradicate status quo and corruption. Land bank will help eradicate corruption in revenue matters, the minister said.

ASPs: A study delegation of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) under the 47th Specialized Training Programme paid a visit to Emergency Services Headquarters/Academy here on Wednesday. A total of 26-members delegation of National Police Academy consisting of 18 ASPs including three ladies ASPs and 8 faculty/staff members visited the Rescue Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy. The delegates also visited the Medical, Fire and Rescue Labs where they were briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its usage in Emergency Services Academy for training purposes.

Later, the delegation of under training ASPs also called on CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at his office. SSP Discipline Syed Amin Bukhari, SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other related officers welcomed the delegates. The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of Lahore Police and its different units including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS and Gender Crime Cell. CCPO Lahore informed the delegation regarding Lahore Police development projects, smart and community policing-based initiatives, e-police governance applications including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and Travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

MoU: A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Lahore Arts Council and Unesco here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery. Executive Director Alhamra Dr Aslam Dogar and Patricia McPhillips, Unesco Country Head for Pakistan, signed the MoU in a ceremony.

Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Nadeem Qureshi, Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi and DGPR Saman Rai graced the occasion. While Nayyar Ali Dada, Amna Pataudi, Rukhsana David, Ayesha Shahnawaz Waris Baig and others also attended the function.

On the occasion, Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that the present government is making significant achievements in literature and culture as well as in every field. Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi said the Lahore Arts Council signed the MoU with Unesco which is significant as Alhamra is currently the largest institution in Punjab working on culture.

This is also the mandate of Unesco. These institutions will work together to promote and project culture of Punjab globally, she added. Speaking on the occasion, Unesco Country Head Patricia McPhillips said that signing movement of the MoU with Lahore Art Council is a happy moment and it will have positive effects. Speaking of the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Dr Aslam Dogar said, “The agreement with Unesco is a historic moment for all of us.