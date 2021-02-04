Wife held for prayer leader’s murder

LAHORE:Police have arrested the wife of the prayer leader who had been murdered few days back in the Shalimar area. According to police, the suspect Nadia had a relationship with another suspect in the case named Ashraf. Both of them wanted to get married. The woman demanded divorce from her husband prayer leader. Later, with the connivance of her paramour stabbed him. Police had arrested the prime suspect Ashraf in the case.

truck burnt: A vehicle was badly damaged in an incident of fire near Shahpur Kanjran market on Wednesday. A truck laden with waste was moving on. As it reached near Shahpur Kanjran on Multan Road, the waste caught fire. The nearby people and truck driver informed Rescue 1122. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Region registered 625 cases in the month of January 2021 against violators and outlaws. PHP Multan Region SP told media that PHP also provided help to 1,270 road users during the last month. She said that PHP registered 253 cases against drivers for negligence and overspeeding. Cases were also registered against drugs peddlers and illegal possession of weapons. SP appreciated the force and asked them to utilise the all-out effort for the protection of lives and properties of citizens.

phone snatchers: Batapur Investigations Police claimed to have arrested two suspected mobile snatchers on Wednesday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Babar alias Babri and Naeem. Police also recovered cash worth Rs0.35 million, 12 mobile phones and other valuables from their custody. The suspects have been involved in different cases registered in Batapur.